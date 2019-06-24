PUBLIC NOTICE
Village of Herman
Minutes of
Special-Called Meeting
of June 11, 2019
The special-called meeting of the chairman and board of trustees of the Village of Herman, Nebraska was convened in open public session at 7:00 p.m. on June 11, 2019, at the Herman Village Office. Notice was given in advance by posting.
The meeting was called to order by Chairman Christensen at 7:00 p.m. Trustees Christiansen, Hansen, Oliver and Peters were present.
Motion by Hansen, second by Peters to purchase aggregate for armor coating. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Motion by Hansen, second by Oliver to approve Jurek Grading’s bid to edge streets. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Motion by Peters, second by Oliver to approve Greg Lewis’ bid to install a curb at the corner of 4th & Fitch St. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Motion by Hansen, second by Oliver to adjourn. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Vicky Kellogg, Village Clerk
Published in the Enterprise Friday June 21, 2019.
