Village of Herman
Minutes of
July 2, 2019
The meeting of the chairman and board of trustees of the Village of Herman, Nebraska was convened in open public session at 7:00 p.m. on July 2, 2019, at the Herman Village Office. Notice was given in advance by posting.
The meeting was called to order by Chairman Christensen at 7:00 p.m. Trustees Christiansen, Hansen, Oliver and Peters were present.
Motion by Oliver, second by Christiansen to approve the June 11, 2019 minutes. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Motion by Peters, second by Oliver to approve the June 4, 2019 minutes. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Motion by Hansen, second by Oliver approve the Treasurer’s report of May 31, 2019. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Motion by Peters, second by Hansen to approve the monthly bills as follows. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Magill, Keith, Serv, Fee, 50.00; Kellogg, Vicky, Serv, Trl, 117.00; Ford, Gary, Serv, 1,350.00; Andy's Mow Town, Sup, 8.86; Miracle Recreation, Park-Cap Out, 6,729.64; Enterprise Publ Publ, 34.42; Washington Co Register of Deeds, Serv, 10.00; Johnson & Mock, Fee, 105.00; Waste Connections, Serv, 75.00; CNA Surety, Serv, 100.00; Farmer's Pride, Fuel, 241.88; Bomgaar's, Sup, 276.39; OPPD, Util, 1,332.16; Great Plains, Serv, 312.25; Culligan, Sup, 36.20; Kegler, Thomas, Rpr, 75.00; Pers, PR, 4,226.68; Washington Co Bank, Loan Payment, 2,376.66; Jurek Grading, Rpr, 600.00; Lewis, Greg, Rpr, 1,425.00; Post Office, Sup, 25.50; DHHS, Serv, 15.00; West-E-Con, Rpr, 505.05; L. E. Rural Water, Serv, 3,311.00. Total Bills 23,338.69.
Motion by Hansen, second by Christiansen to approve the additional cost of aggregate. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Motion by Christiansen, second by Hansen to adjourn. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Vicky Kellogg, Village Clerk
