PUBLIC NOTICE
VILLAGE OF ARLINGTON
JOB TITLE AND SALARIES
Pursuant to §19-1102 Job titles and salaries shall be published.
Streets & Parks Commissioner $23.89/hr.; Maintenance Worker $19.17/hr.; Village Clerk $36,050.00/annually; Librarian $11,457.72/annually; Library Janitor $9.55/hr.; Village Custodian $10,184.64/annually; Swimming Pool Manager $12.50/hr.; Asst. Swimming Pool Manager $10.00/hr.; Lifeguards $9.25/hr.; Seasonal Maintenance Workers $12.00-15.00/hr.; Seasonal Part-time Parks $100.00/month; Board Member per regular meeting $150.00, special meeting $50.00; Board Chairman per regular meeting $200.00, special meeting $50.00.
ZNEZ
Published in the Arlington Citizen Thursday, July 25, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.