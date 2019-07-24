PUBLIC NOTICE

VILLAGE OF ARLINGTON

JOB TITLE AND SALARIES

Pursuant to §19-1102 Job titles and salaries shall be published.

Streets & Parks Commissioner  $23.89/hr.; Maintenance Worker  $19.17/hr.; Village Clerk $36,050.00/annually;  Librarian  $11,457.72/annually; Library Janitor  $9.55/hr.; Village Custodian  $10,184.64/annually; Swimming Pool Manager  $12.50/hr.; Asst. Swimming Pool Manager $10.00/hr.; Lifeguards $9.25/hr.; Seasonal Maintenance Workers $12.00-15.00/hr.; Seasonal Part-time Parks $100.00/month; Board Member per regular meeting $150.00, special meeting $50.00; Board Chairman per regular meeting $200.00, special meeting  $50.00.

Published in the Arlington Citizen Thursday, July 25, 2019.

