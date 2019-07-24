PUBLIC NOTICE
VILLAGE OF ARLINGTON
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
REGULAR MEETING
JULY 15, 2019
6:30 P.M.
The Regular Board Meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Village of Arlington, Nebraska, was held at the Arlington Community Room at 410 West Elm Street, Arlington on July 15, 2019. Board Chairman, Paul Krause, called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. Roll call was taken as follows: Jason Wiese, present; Jeff Lindley, absent; Mark Sundberg, present; Travis Kraemer, present; Paul Krause, present. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by publication in the Arlington Citizen, a designated method for giving notice as shown by the Affidavit of Publication attached to these minutes. Notice of this meeting was given to the Village Board members and a copy of their acknowledgment of receipt of notice and the agenda is attached to the minutes. Availability of the agenda was communicated in the advance notice and in the notice to the Board of Trustees of this meeting. All proceedings hereafter shown were taken while the convened meeting was open to the attendance of the public. Chairman Krause noted the posting of the Open Meetings Act as posted on the wall by the entrance of the Community Room.
Board Member Jason Wiese moved to approve the consent agenda. Board Member Mark Sundberg seconded the motion. Roll call vote was taken. Motion carried 4-0. Consent agenda items approved included: approval of monthly claims for payment, including: payment to Camden Excavating in the amount of $2,337.50 for the grading of Ellsworth and West Elm Streets; payment to Egan Supply Co., in the amount of $5,231.09, for invoice number 303077, for delivery of Aqua Tite; payment to Fauss Construction, Inc., Application for Payment number 4, in the amount of $97,536.60 completed work on the Arlington Municipal Hall building; payment to JEO Consulting Group, Inc., in the amount of $4,694.50, for invoice number 110124, for project number R181184 to be paid out of sales tax money; payment to JEO Consulting Group, Inc., in the amount of $6,770.00, for invoice number 110338, for 100% completion of project number R190499 to be paid out of wheel tax money; payment to JEO Consulting Group, Inc., in the amount of $4,335.00 for invoice number 110337, for 57% completion of project number R181213 to be paid out of wheel tax money; payment to JEO Consulting Group, Inc., in the amount of $4,268.50 for invoice number 110620 for project number R181184 to be paid out of sales tax money; payment to Knudsen Oil and Feed, in the amount of $1,530.49, for the delivery of fuel for water plant generator; payment to Two Rivers Bank, in the amount of $2,500.00, for legal fees for construction loan to be paid out of sales tax money; payment to Van Diest Supply Company, in the amount of $1,440.00 for Biomist; payment to Yost, Schafersman, Lamme, Hillis, Mitchell, Schulz & Hartman, in the amount of $2,500.00, invoice number 70256 for fourth quarter retainer; payment to Love Signs, in the amount of $995.00, for invoice number 107502, for 1 year warranty on Village Welcome Sign; approval of curb cut request at 880 Birch Drive; approval of Form A Request from Christopher Smith for August 9th and 10th, 2019 for a rehearsal dinner and wedding reception; approval of Form A Request from Floricel Garcia for August 31st, 2019 for a quinceanera; approval of Form A Request from Carmen Morales for October 19, 2019 for a quinceanera.
Board Member Mark Sundberg made the motion to approve the minutes from June 17, 2019 Hearing on Accessory Building Setbacks. Board Member Travis Kraemer seconded the motion. Roll call vote was taken. Motion carried 4-0.
Board Member Travis Kraemer made the motion to approve the minutes from the Regular Board Meeting on June 17, 2019. Board Member Jason Weise seconded. Roll call vote was taken. Motion carried 4-0.
After discussion the Board tabled a decision on moving forward with a street project until more research is done on bonding a street project.
Lori Laster was present to address the Board regarding the possible buyout program with the Village of Arlington and the Papio-Missouri River NRD. Laster stated she has been contacted by property owners at 120 West Elm, 101 North 4th Street, 100 North 4th Street and 635 West Elkhorn about the buyout program. Laster informed that the Village’s part would be 12.5% of the ending project amount. A decision was tabled until property owners can be contacted.
The Board had continued discussion about accessory building setbacks. Discussion was tabled until next month’s meeting
Arlington resident Bryan Splininek was present to address the Board about the No Parking on Walnut Court ordinance that was recently passed. Splininek told the Board of his concerns. The board will check ordinance and policies to see if there are any procedures in place for no parking zones.
Arlington Vets Club Board Member Lonnie Tourek was present to update the Board on the progress of the Veteran’s Memorial at the Arlington Cemetery. Tourek requested that the insurance money received by the Village be given to the memorial fund to help defray the cost.
Arlington resident Wayne Royuk was present to speak to the Board with his concerns over the newly adopted accessory building setbacks. After discussion the Board thanked Royuk for his time.
Discussion was held about Library Board members term limits. The Board would like to have Village attorney Tim Schulz advise on removing term limits for the Library Board.
The Board discussed the final bond payment for the Water Treatment Plant. The final payment will be made in December. The Board would like to have a rate study completed before any decisions are made. The item was tabled until next month.
Merrit Gilmore was present to give her monthly pool report. The Board reviewed the Swimming Pool Evaluation done by the State of Nebraska on July 1, 2019.
The Board reviewed the monthly Library Report. No action was taken.
The Board reviewed the Washington County Permit Report. No action was taken.
Sheriff Mike Robinson, from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department was present to answer question from Board members. There were none.
Duane Grasshorn was present to review his monthly water and waste water. Grasshorn told the Board TREKK had televised sewer lines in the Village and that he will be meeting with Johnson Services to discuss rehabbing manholes that were identified as part of the smoking conducted during May.
Streets and Parks Commissioner Jon Rosenthal was present to give his monthly report. Rosenthal reported that the patching of potholes had begun and he was pleased with the product.
Board Chairman Paul Krause gave an update on the Municipal Hall Project. The project is on schedule to be completed September 30, 2019.
Village Clerk Rachelle Brainard gave her monthly report. No action was taken
Board Member Mark Sundberg made the motion to enter Executive Session to discuss potential litigation. Board Member Travis Kraemer seconded. Roll call vote was taken. Motion carried 4-0. Time was 8:48 p.m. No action was taken during Executive Session. Board Member Mark Sundberg moved to exit Executive Session and reenter Regular Session. Board Member Jason Wiese seconded the motion. Roll call vote was taken. Motion carried 4-0. Time was 9:14 p.m.
Board member Jason Wiese made a motion for adjournment. Travis Kraemer seconded. Roll call vote was taken. Motion carried 4-0. Time was 9:15 p.m.
Rachelle Brainard, Village Clerk
June 18 – July 12, 2019
General –12 Points Technologies, $273.00; Aqua-Chem, pool, $1,919.95; Arlington Telephone, $459.03; Barco, $377.88; Black Hills Energy, $81.04; Black Stone, $64.16;Blair Area Chamber, $250.00; Blair Swim Team, $25.00; Bomgaars, $104.97; Brodart, $135.55; Camden Excavating, $2,337.50; CNA Surety, $100.00; Dawn Bartels, $25.00; Diamond Mowers, $263.27; Eagle Auto Repair, $15.45; Egan Supply Co., $5,448.55; Embroidery Connections, $131.61; Emily Bormann, $136.13; Emma Krause, $16.62; Enterprise Publishing, general, $162.11; Fauss Construction, $97,536.60; Fremont Electric, $208.65; Fremont Sanitation, trash service, $225.00; Ingram, Library, $396.60; JEO Consulting Group, INC, $20,068.00; John Deere Financial, $328.04; Kiley Wilkins, $50.00; Love Signs Inc., $995.00; Menards, $120.13; National Financial Services, retirement benefits, $324.87; North Bend Swim Team $50.00; O;Reilly Auto Parts, $40.68; OPPD, electric, $4,452.80; Principal Financial Group, $156.77; Staples Credit Plan, $305.73; Tekamah Swim Team, $25.00; Two Rivers Bank, $2,500.00; United States Post Office, $109.60; Van Diest Supply Company, $1,440.00; Verizon, $212.61; Village of Dodge, $25.00; Visa, $142.41; WalMart, $1,317.25;Washington County Sheriff, $5,660.72; West Point Swim Team, $85.00; WEX Bank, $893.67; Yost Schafersman, Lamme, Hillis, Mitchell, Schultz and Hartmann; $2,626.00; Two Rivers, 941 Deposit, $2,227.56; $3,342.56; payroll, $15,382.17, $13,223.34 = $18,6798.58
W/S Payables –Fremont Department of Utilities, sewer, $13,324.64; Fremont Sanitation, sewer, $35.00; Knudsen Oil & Feed, $1,530.49; National Financial Services, retirement benefits, $55.46; OPPD, electric, $2,525.99; One Call Concepts, INC., $37.24; PeopleService, $8,788.00; Two Rivers, payroll, $597.05; payroll, $597.05 = $27,490.92
Published in the Arlington Citizen Thursday, July 25, 2019.
