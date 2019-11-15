PUBLIC NOTICE
VACANTI SHATTUCK
2051 Harney Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
LEGAL NOTICE
In the District Court of Washington County, Nebraska
TO: Bradley J. Bezirium, a person upon whom personal service cannot be had,
Defendant
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 22nd day of August, 2019, Plaintiff, Emerald Isle Lewark-Tooley n/k/a Emerald Isle Hundertfund, filed a Complaint to Establish Paternity, Custody & Support against you in the District Court of Washington County, Nebraska at Case No. CI 19 - 153, the object and prayer of which is to establish paternity, custody and support at that same case number. You have thirty days to respond to the Plaintiff’s Complaint.
You are hereby notified that Plaintiff intends to schedule this matter for final hearing no earlier than January 1, 2020 before the Honorable John E. Samson, Washington County Courthouse, 1555 Colfax Street, Blair, Nebraska 68008. At that time, any person(s) objecting to entry of the final order may present their objections to the Court. No further Notice of final hearing will be provided.
EMERALD ISLE HUNDERTFUND, Plaintiff
/s/ Kelly T Shattuck
KELLY T. SHATTUCK--#20485
VACANTI SHATTUCK
2051 Harney Street
Omaha, NE 68102
402.345.7600
Attorney for Plaintiff
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, November 15, 22, and 29, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.