PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice of Public Meeting
Three Rivers Public Health Department (serving Dodge, Saunders, and Washington County) will hold a Board of Health meeting on September 10, 2020 at the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education Room, 130 E 9th Street, Fremont, NE 68025. Board meetings are open to the public and this meeting will begin after the closing of the Three Rivers Budget hearing which will begin at 6:00 pm. A copy of the meeting agenda may be obtained by phoning 402-727-5396 X103. The Board reserves the right to modify an agenda up to 24 hours prior to its respective meeting.
Three Rivers Public Health Department
ZNEZ ENT 9-4-20
