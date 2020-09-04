Public Notice
NOTICE OF SPECIAL HEARING
TO SET FINAL TAX REQUEST
SANITARY AND IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 10
OF WASHINGTON COUNTY, NEBRASKA
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given, in compliance with the provisions of State Statute Section 77-1601.02, that the governing body will meet on the 14th day of September, 2020, at 11:30 o’clock A.M., at 10250 Regency Circle, 2nd Floor, Omaha, Nebraska, for the purpose of hearing support, opposition, criticism, suggestions or observations of taxpayers relating to setting the final tax request at a different amount than the prior year tax request. 2019/2020 Change, Operating Budget $194,500.00,$1,283,000.00, 560% Property Tax Valuation $69,706.90,$86,312.80, 24% Valuation $7,745,210.00, $9,590,314.00, 24%Tax Rate, 0.900000, 0.900000, 0% Tax Rate if Prior Tax Request was at Current Valuation 0.726847
ZNEZ
ENT 9-4-20
