PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING
AND BUDGET SUMMARY
SANITARY AND IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO.10
OF WASHINGTON COUNTY, NEBRASKA
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given, in compliance with the provisions of State Statute Sections 13-501 to 13-513, that the governing body will meet on the 14th day of September, 2020, at 11:35 o’clock A.M., at 10250 Regency Circle, 2nd Floor, Omaha, Nebraska, for the purpose of hearing support, opposition, criticism, suggestions or observations of taxpayers relating to the following proposed budget. The budget detail is available at the office of the Clerk during regular business hours. A general meeting of the Board of Trustees (which shall include payment of bills of the District) shall follow the budget hearing. The agenda for such meeting kept continuously current is available for public inspection at Suite 300, 10250 Regency Circle, Omaha, Nebraska.
MONTE CHRISTENSEN, Clerk
2018-2019 Actual Disbursements & Transfers, $548,472.23, 2019-2020 Actual Disbursements & Transfers $676,878.59; 2020-2021 Proposed Budget of Disbursements & Transfers $1,283,000.00; 2020-2021 Necessary Cash Reserve $ 86,659.52; 2020-2021 Total Resources Available $1,369,659.52 Total 2020-2021 Personal & Real Property Tax Requirement $86,312.80; Unused Budget Authority Created for Next Year $54,119.72; Breakdown of Property Tax: Personal and Real Property Tax Required for Non-Bond Purposes $19,180.60; Personal and Real Property Tax Required for Bonds $ 67,132.20
