Sanitary and Improvement District No. 10

of Washington County, Nebraska

Notice is hereby given to whom it may concern that the Board of Trustees of Sanitary and Improvement District No. 10 of Washington County, Nebraska, will meet at 10250 Regency Circle, Suite 300, Omaha, Nebraska, June 11, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., meeting open to the public for which an Agenda, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection during normal business hours at 10250 Regency Circle, Suite 300, Omaha, Nebraska  68114.

SANITARY AND IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

NO. 10 OF WASHINGTON COUNTY, NEBRASKA

By: MONTE CHRISTENSEN, Clerk

Published in the Enterprise Friday, June 7, 2019.

