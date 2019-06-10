PUBLIC NOTICE
PANSING HOGAN ERNST & BACHMAN LLP
LAW OFFICES
10250 Regency, Circle, Suite 300
Omaha, NE 68114-3728
NOTICE OF MEETING
Sanitary and Improvement District No. 10
of Washington County, Nebraska
Notice is hereby given to whom it may concern that the Board of Trustees of Sanitary and Improvement District No. 10 of Washington County, Nebraska, will meet at 10250 Regency Circle, Suite 300, Omaha, Nebraska, June 11, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., meeting open to the public for which an Agenda, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection during normal business hours at 10250 Regency Circle, Suite 300, Omaha, Nebraska 68114.
SANITARY AND IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT
NO. 10 OF WASHINGTON COUNTY, NEBRASKA
By: MONTE CHRISTENSEN, Clerk
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, June 7, 2019.
