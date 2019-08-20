PUBLIC NOTICE
Blair South Bypass – Final Design
PROJECT DESCRIPTION
The City of Blair (City) Public Works Department is seeking an engineering consultant to provide final design services for the Blair South Bypass, which consists of a new three-lane roadway from US Highway 30 at the intersection with Hollow Road on the west end, to the US Highway 75 intersection with County Road P35 on the east end of the project. A sidewalk will be provided along the south side of the new roadway. This project will be located on new right-of-way which will require property acquisition and grading easements. Modifications to County Road P35 and Bridgeview Drive will also be required with the project. This is a federal-aid project and all federal requirements and procedures will be followed. Figure 1 illustrates the preliminary design alignment.
The selected consultant shall provide design services in accordance with the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) LPA Guidelines Manual for Federal-Aid Projects, NDOT Standard Specifications for Highway Construction 2017, and all other applicable federal, state and local requirements and procedures. Construction engineering is not currently planned as part of this contract. The proposed improvements of the project include:
*Paving
*Sidewalk and bike trail construction
*Storm drainage
*Retaining walls
*Grading and erosion control
*Utility coordination
*Construction phasing
The final decision document for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) Environmental Assessment for this project is anticipated to be issued in November 2019. Additional documents including, but not limited to, the Draft Environmental Assessment and Preliminary Design Plans can be found at City Hall per Al Schoemaker.
WORK COMPLETED IN PRELIMINARY DESIGN PHASE:
The following work has already been completed as part of the preliminary design phase and will be shared with the selected consultant:
*Survey. A survey has been completed and is the basis of the preliminary design within the study area for the project. Additional survey maybe needed for completion of the project.
*Environmental Action Plan. This project is covered in the Environmental Assessment (EA) for this study area. The NEPA final decision document is anticipated to be issued in May 2019. The selected consultant will be required to review and comply with all commitments established in this document that are associated with this project. The final design notice-to-proceed shall not be issued until the NEPA final decision document is issued. Likewise, no final design tasks, or work described in this RFP, shall be performed until the NEPA final decision document is issued.
*Preliminary/Functional Design. The roadway design has been completed to a functional level establishing the approximate limits-of-construction. Design included typical section, vertical profile, horizontal alignments, preliminary drainage design, geometrics, preliminary retaining wall design and roadway cross sections.
*Right-of-Way. Preliminary right-of-way needs have been established and are provided in the Preliminary Design Plans. Final right-of-way plans and tract maps will be prepared by the selected consultant based on the final design.
*Geotechnical Investigation. Geotechnical investigation has been performed as part of the preliminary design and will be available to the consultant.
*Traffic Analysis. Traffic analysis has been performed as part of the preliminary design and will be available to the consultant. Preliminary design of a traffic signal on US Highway 30 at the intersection with the South Bypass and Hollow Road has been completed. The selected consultant will provide final traffic signal design, and permanent signing and striping plans.
*Drainage. Preliminary drainage configurations and a hydraulic analysis were completed and will be provided to the selected consultant.
SCOPE OF SERVICES FOR FINAL DESIGN:
The following tasks will be required by the selected consultant and will be developed in further detail following selection, and during pre-negotiation:
*Project Management and Administration. Consultant shall provide project management and administration necessary to successfully deliver the project. Tasks are anticipated to include, at a minimum, preparation and management of the project schedule that aligns with the City’s milestones, budget and cost control reporting, change management, preparation and submission of a monthly progress report and invoice, administration of a Quality Management Plan and participation in periodic progress meetings to adequately update the City on the projects progress as requested by the Project Manager.
*Agency Review and Meetings. The selected consultant should anticipate the following additional meetings, at a minimum, as requested by the Project Manager and for the benefit of the project:
*Kick-off meeting. Meet with the City to further understand project performance objectives, assumptions and design elements contained in the preliminary design. Finalize the project communication plan.
*Design review meetings. Participate in at least two design review meetings with City staff.
*Utility coordination. Participate in at least two utility coordination meetings or workshops with City staff and utility companies affected by the planned construction.
*Constructability review. Participate in a constructability workshop with City staff and affected utilities.
*Pre-construction. Participate in a pre-construction meeting with the City and the selected construction contractor.
*Final Design. The selected consultant shall provide the following engineering services. Services shall be performed by a licensed professional engineer that is registered and in good standing with the State of Nebraska.
*Advance the preliminary roadway design to final design
*Retaining wall design
*Drainage, erosion and sediment control features
*Right-of-way plans, tract plans, and legal descriptions for acquisitions and easements
*Quantities and cost estimates
*Other commitments identified in the NEPA document that require design
Further details on the deliverable contents shall be determined during negotiation with the selected consultant and are anticipated to meet the NDOT and the City guidelines.
*Environmental Commitments. The selected consultant shall provide the following services to fulfill environmental commitments:
*Assist the City with incorporating environmental commitments from the NEPA decision document and Green Sheets into the design.
*Assist the City’s Responsible Charge (RC) with the completion and incorporation of the final Green Sheets with the PS&E submittal.
*Perform a re-evaluation of the NEPA decision document; one prior to ROW Obligation and at PS&E Turn-In
*Prepare all required permitting to meet federal, state and local requirements including but not limited to: NPDES, Grading and SWPPP, Flood Plain, NDOT ROW.
*Bid Documents. Prepare bid documents, including final plans, special provisions, quantity computations and an Engineer’s cost estimate. Final quantities shall be taken from the final plans submitted to the NDOT PS&E section and the City. Project will be let by the NDOT and all documents shall be in strict conformance with their guidelines. Consultant shall assist City staff in responding to requests for information from prospective contractors during the bid process.
*Reports. Further details on the deliverable reports and the contents shall be determined during negotiation with the selected consultant and are anticipated to meet the NDOT guidelines and City requirements. A brief narrative report shall be furnished which will include the following:
*Technical memos of all meetings with affected parties
*Miscellaneous correspondence and information related to the project
PROJECT SCHEUDLE
The following schedule is anticipated for this project but is subject to change. This schedule is provided as a guide to ensure responding Consultants have staff available to complete the necessary services required. A more detailed schedule of the professional services will be required of the selected Consultant once negotiations have been concluded.
Schedule of Activities, Date
Proposed Submittal Deadline, September 13, 2019;
Short-list Firms, September 20, 2019;
Interview Date, October 7, 2019;
Final Selection, October 18, 2019;
Scoping Meeting with Selected Consultant, October 28, 2019;
Completed Plan Package to NDOT (For PE Phase), August 1, 2020;
Anticipated Start of Construction (For CE Phase), Spring 2021.
PROPOSAL REQUIREMENTS
All firms interested in being considered for this project should submit proposals that include:
1. A letter of interest not to exceed two (2 signal sided) pages. (include the name, telephone number and fax numbers, mailing address and e-mail address of the contact person.
2. The bids of the proposal (project understanding, approach, etc.) shall be limited to ten (10) pages (81/2” x 11” single sided).
3. Project organizations chart with key personnel.
4. A list of similar work performed within the last 5-years (maximum of four (4) projects) to include dollar value, project values, project description, project team, and contacts. Each project description will be limited to one single sided page.
5. Resumes for up to 7 key personnel explaining their proposed roles in the project and their relevant experience may be submitted. Resumes shall be limited to one (1) single sided page per person.
6. Proposed schedule of completion.
7. Provide proof of professional liability insurance in the amount of $1,000,000.
8. Nebraska Department of Transportation DR Form 498 “Architect, Engineer and Related Services Questionnaire and Application Detail Supplement”. Submitting firms must be certified with the Nebraska Department of Transportation to provide the required services.
9. A Drug-Free Workplace Policy Form for the prime consultant and any subconsultant.
10. A Conflict of Interest Disclosure Form for the prime consulting and any subconsultant.
NOTES: Price is not a selection factor and is not to be included in the consultant’s proposal. The price will be negotiated after the consultant is selected. The cost plus a fixed fee contract will be negotiated after the consultant is selected.
SLECTION FACTORS,Points
Ability and experience of professional personnel and staff, 0 – 20;
Past performance, 0 – 15;
Adequate staff to perform the work and willingness to meet time requirements, 0 – 20;
Location of the project and knowledge of the area, 0 – 10;
Information provided, 0 – 10;
Project understanding and approach, 0 – 25.
Total Points for Short List Selection. 100 Max.
Quality of Interview, 0 – 15;
Equity in distribution of work among the most qualified firms, 0 – 10;
Past performance on Federal Aid Projects, 0 – 10;
Approach to the project, 0 – 15.
Total Points for Final Selection, 50 Max.
Selection will be based upon qualifications and interviews
POINT OF CONTACT
Inquiries relating to this RFP should be directed to Al Schoemaker, Director of Public Works 402-426-4191, ARS@blairnebraska.org
Proposals (six copies) shall be submitted to:
City of Blair
Attn: Al Schoemaker
218 South 16th Street
Blair, Nebraska 68008
By 4:30 pm on September 13, 2019
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, August 20, 27 and September 3, 2019.
