PUBLIC NOTICE
RESOLUTION 19-01
RESOLUTION DECLARING STATE OF EMERGENCY
FORT CALHOUN DRAINAGE DISTRICT
Be it hereby resolved that the lands and drainageways encompassed by the Fort Calhoun Drainage District have suffered from Missouri River flooding that started on March 12, 2019, and has been continuous and is continuing as of the date of this resolution; that flooding has resulted in damage to the structures and topography of land and waters within the Fort Calhoun Drainage District, disruption of public service, and in some cases, inability of the residents of the district to remain in their homes within the district or to conduct agricultural businesses within such district; all of which pose a threat to the property, safety and health of members of the Fort Calhoun Drainage District.
Therefore, the Board of Directors of the Fort Calhoun Drainage District declare a state of emergency pursuant to the provisions of Neb. Rev. Stat. section 81-829.50, and will execute for said district the expenditure of emergency funding from Interlocal Agreements, mutual aid agreements and any other available resources, and will apply to the State of Nebraska and to such other governmental entities as are available to provide assistance in order to effectuate and continue the business of said drainage district and to protect the property, safety and health of residents within its jurisdiction.
Enacted on this 16th day of April, 2019, at Fort Calhoun, Nebraska.
Larry Stratbucker, Chairperson
Fort Calhoun Drainage District
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
