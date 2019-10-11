PUBLIC NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Rent The Chicken
Name of Applicant: The Church Life L.L.C
Address: 3095 County Road 31, Blair, NE 68008
Applicant is: Limited Liability Company
State under whose laws entity was formed: Nebraska
Date of first use of name in Nebraska: 05/01/2019
General Nature of Business: Renting Chickens and Coops
/s/ Sara Church
Signature of Applicant or Legal Representative
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, October 11, 2019.
