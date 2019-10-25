PUBLIC NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

Trade Name: My Daytime Assistant

Name of Applicant: Cynthia A. Smith

Address: 19176 County Road 11 Herman Nebraska 68029

Applicant is: Individual

State under whose laws entity was formed:

Date of first use of name in Nebraska: Not used

General Nature of Business: Concierge to seniors, post-op patients, disabled, individuals or families in general. Assist with daily care needs, including transportation services

/s/ Cynthia A. Smith

Signature of Applicant or Legal Representative

ZNEZ

Published in the Enterprise Friday, October 25, 2019.

