Trade Name: My Daytime Assistant
Name of Applicant: Cynthia A. Smith
Address: 19176 County Road 11 Herman Nebraska 68029
Applicant is: Individual
Date of first use of name in Nebraska: Not used
General Nature of Business: Concierge to seniors, post-op patients, disabled, individuals or families in general. Assist with daily care needs, including transportation services
/s/ Cynthia A. Smith
Signature of Applicant or Legal Representative
Published in the Enterprise Friday, October 25, 2019.
