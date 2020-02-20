PUBLIC NOTICE

 

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

Trade Name: A & A Roofing & Exteriors

Name of Applicant: Eleazar Enterprises, Inc.

Address:  11071 8th Street Fontanelle NE 68044

Applicant is: Corporation

State under whose laws entity was formed: Colorado

Date of first use of name in Nebraska: October 15, 2019

General Nature of Business: Roofing, siding and window replacement

/s/ Renee R Hume

Signature of Applicant or Legal Representative

Published in the Enterprise Friday, February 14, 2020.

