PUBLIC NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: A & A Roofing & Exteriors
Name of Applicant: Eleazar Enterprises, Inc.
Address: 11071 8th Street Fontanelle NE 68044
Applicant is: Corporation
State under whose laws entity was formed: Colorado
Date of first use of name in Nebraska: October 15, 2019
General Nature of Business: Roofing, siding and window replacement
/s/ Renee R Hume
Signature of Applicant or Legal Representative
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, February 14, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.