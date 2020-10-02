PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that public hearings will be held before the City of Blair Planning Commission on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in the Blair Public Library, 2233 Civic Dr., in Blair, Nebraska. Public Hearings will be held, and recommendation made on the following items:
1. Preliminary Plat application submitted by Marie Gordon Investments, LLC, 452 S 10th St, Blair NE 68008, for East Ridge, Lots 1 – 3 and Outlots A & B, for a tract of land being all of Tax Lot 260, a Tax Lot located in the SW ¼ of Section 07 along with Part of the NW ¼ of said SW ¼ of Section 07, all located in Township 18 North, Range 12 East of the 6th P.M., Washington County, Nebraska.
2. Preliminary Plat application submitted by KJK Investments LTD Partnership, 10942 Bridgeview Dr, Blair, NE 68008 for Grant Street Industrial Park, Lots 1 – 6 inclusive, for a tract of land being all of Tax Lot 271, a Tax Lot located in Part of the SE ¼, and also Part of SW ¼, Both being located in Section 07, Township 18 North, Range 12 East of the 6th P.M., Washington County, Nebraska. The Mayor and City Council will also hold separate public hearings on these applications on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Blair Public Library. All interested parties will be given the opportunity to be heard.
Brenda Wheeler, City Clerk
ZNEZ
ENT 10-02-20
