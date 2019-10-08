PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF STATEMENT OF OWNERSHIP, MANAGEMENT AND CIRCULATION
This is to certify that the name of this publication is The Pilot-Tribune, that it is published weekly on Tuesdays, at the plant of the Enterprise Media Group, 138 N. 16th, Blair, Nebraska.
The Publisher is Mark A. Rhoades and the ownership is vested in the Enterprise Media Group, of Blair, Nebraska. Stockholders owning or holding more than one percent of the total stock are Mark A. Rhoades, resident of Blair, Nebraska and Christopher A. Rhoades, resident of Gretna, Nebraska.
There are no bondholders, mortgages of others owning or holding more than one percent of the stock of the Media Group.
The average press run is 2,968 copies per issue and the total paid circulations is 2,917. I certify that the above statements are correct and complete.
Mark A. Rhoades
Publisher
Published in the Pilot-Tribune, Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
