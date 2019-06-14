PUBLIC NOTICE
SouthLaw, P.C.
13160 Foster Suite 100
Overland Park, KS 66213-2660
(913) 663-7600
File No. 208789
For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Lyle W TenEyck, dated December 30, 2009, and recorded on December 31, 2009, Document No. 200905443, in Book No. 549, at Page 702 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Washington County, Nebraska, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on July 25, 2019, at 12:30 PM, at the North Door of the Washington County, Courthouse, Blair, Nebraska, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:
Lot 6, Poplar Addition, Village of Arlington, Washington County, Nebraska, commonly known as 810 Poplar Drive, Arlington, NE, 68002
subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink, Successor Trustee
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose (No. 208789). For more information, visit www.Southlaw.com
Published in the Enterprise Friday, June 14, 21, 28, July 5 and 12, 2019.
