PUBLIC NOTICE
SouthLaw, P.C.
13160 Foster, Suite 100
Overland Park, KS 66213-2660
(913) 663-7600
File No. 215585
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Kay L. Ryschon, dated February 18, 2009, and recorded on March 4, 2009, Document No. 200900883, in Book No. 535, at Page 1028 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Washington County, Nebraska, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on September 30, 2019, at 12:30 p.m., at the North Door of the Washington County Courthouse, Blair, Nebraska, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:
That part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 12, East of the 6th P.M., Washington County, Nebraska, described as follows: From the East 1/4 corner of said Section 4; thence South 89 degrees 24' 42" West (assumed bearing) on the North line of said SE1/4 a distance of 1,594.49 feet; thence South 50 degrees 00' East, a distance of 317.12 feet; thence South 9 degrees 31' 01"West, a distance of 451.27 feet to the point of beginning; thence continuing South 9 degrees 31' 01"West, a distance of 966.73 feet; thence South 54 degrees 28'39" East, a distance of 389.27 feet; thence South 74 degrees 13' 28" East, a distance of 80.48 feet; thence North 40 degrees 50' 23" East, a distance of 511.76 feet; thence North 32 degrees 15' 34"West, a distance of 950.72 feet; thence North 80 degrees 28' 59"West, a distance of 62.50 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 11.06 acres, more or less., commonly known as 6304 Northern Lights Ln, Fort Calhoun, NE, 68023
subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink, Successor Trustee
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose (No. 215585). For more information, visit www.Southlaw.com
Published in the Enterprise Friday, August 23, 30 and September 6, 13 and 20, 2019.
