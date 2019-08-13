PUBLIC NOTICE
BAIRD HOLM LLP
1700 Farnam St, Suite 1500
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
NOTICE OF
TRUSTEE'S SALE
Please take notice that, by virtue of a Trustee's Notice of Default, dated June 18, 2019, and filed of record June 18, 2019, as Instrument No. 2019-01685 in the records of the Register of Deeds of Washington County, Nebraska, the following described property will be sold by the undersigned at public auction to the highest bidder for cash (or by certified or cashier's check), near the Hallway between the County and District Court located on the 2nd floor of the Washington County Courthouse, 1555 Colfax Street, Blair, NE, at 9:15 a.m. on September 23, 2019, to-wit:
Tax Lots 7 and 51 in Section 12, Township 17 North, Range 11, East of the 6th P.M., Washington County, Nebraska.
together with all easements and rights of way appurtenant thereto and all buildings, structures, improvements, fixtures, and appurtenances now or hereafter placed thereon. Said real property is commonly known as 11978 County Road 34, Blair, NE 68008.
SUBJECT, however, to any unpaid real estate taxes and special assessments; and to easements, covenants, restrictions, and prior liens of record, if any. The sale may close fifteen minutes after the first bid if no other bid is made.
SAID SALE shall be made without any covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, as to the condition of the property or status of title to the property. The successful bidder shall be responsible for any legal action necessary to obtain physical possession of the property.
PROVIDED that if COBALT CREDIT UNION f/k/a SAC FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, acting as Beneficiary under the Deed of Trust referred to in the above-described Notice of Default, is the highest bidder at said sale, Cobalt Credit Union may tender payment by its credit bid of the amount due Cobalt Credit Union as Beneficiary under the Deed of Trust filed for record June 27, 2017, in the office of the Washington County, Nebraska Register of Deeds as Instrument No. 2017-02132, or any portion thereof, plus costs and fees allowed under Nebraska law.
DATED this 9th day of August, 2019.
Nicholas A. Buda, Attorney for Trustee
(402) 344-0500
ZNEZ
Published in Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, August 13, 20, 27 and September 3 and 10, 2019
