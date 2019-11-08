PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice of Trustee’s Sale
The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder on 12/19/2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the front counter of the Law Enforcement Building of the Washington County Courthouse, 1555 Colfax, Blair, NE 68008:
LOT 1, BLOCK 14, DEXTER`S SECOND ADDITION TO THE CITY OF BLAIR, WASHINGTON COUNTY, NEBRASKA AND LOT 11, BLOCK 1, NEFF`S ADDITION TO THE CITY OF BLAIR, EXCEPT THE NORTH 25 FEET, WASHINGTON COUNTY, NEBRASKA.
All subject to any and all: (1) real estate taxes, (2) special assessments, (3) easements, covenants, restrictions, ordinances, and resolutions of record which affect the property, and (4) unpaid water bills, (5) prior mortgages and trust deed of record and (6) ground leases of record. The purchaser is responsible for all fees or taxes. This sale is made without any warranties as to title or condition of the property.
By: Kerry Feld, Trustee, NSBA# 24614
First Publication 11/08/2019 , final 12/06/2019
Published in the Blair Enterprise
THIS FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN FROM YOU WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Published in the Enterprise Friday, November 8, 15, 22, 29, and December 6, 2019.
