Notice of Sheriff’s Sale
Notice is hereby given that by virtue of an Order issued by the Clerk of the District Court of Washington County, Nebraska in an action entitled Case No. CR 18-62 wherein the State of Nebraska is Plaintiff and Richard Fredrickson is defendant, I will at 10:00 a.m. on the 16th day of July, 2019 in the lobby of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 1535 Colfax, Blair, Washington County, Nebraska, offer for sale at public auction the following described property, to wit:
2005 BMW 645 CI, VIN: WBAEH734X5B191828
Property will be available for inspection at the Sheriff’s Office on the day of the sale.
Terms of Sale: 100 percent (100%) of the bid on the day of the sale in cash or certified funds.
Given under my hand this 10th day of June 2019.
Michael W. Robinson, Sheriff
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, June 18, 25, July 2 and 9, 2019.
