PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that SKYBOX CHARITABLE GROUP, L.L.C. on June 17, 2019, filed a Restated Certificate of Organization and a brief resume of the changes are:
1. The duration has been extended.
2. The designated office and agent for service of process are respectively now 111 Admiral Drive, P.O. Box 700, Blair, NE and Karen B. Aman.
3. Previous Sections 5 through 9 have been removed and the subject matter is now incorporated into the Operating Agreement of the Company.
SKYBOX CHARITABLE GROUP, L.L.C.
By: Karen H. Aman, Secretary
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, June 28, July 5 and 12, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.