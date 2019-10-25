PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION OF

VLAŠTOVKA FARMA, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

The name of the limited liability company is Vlaštovka Farma, LLC. The address of the initial designated office is 11397 County Road 23, Blair, NE 68008. The name and address of the initial registered agent is Michele J. Lastovica, 11397 County Road 23, Blair, NE 68008. The company commenced on October 15, 2019.

Vlaštovka Farma, LLC

Michele J. Lastovica,

Registered Agent

11397 County Road 23

Blair, NE 68008

ZNEZ

Published in the Enterprise Friday, October 25, November 1, and November 8, 2019.

