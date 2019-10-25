PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION OF
VLAŠTOVKA FARMA, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
The name of the limited liability company is Vlaštovka Farma, LLC. The address of the initial designated office is 11397 County Road 23, Blair, NE 68008. The name and address of the initial registered agent is Michele J. Lastovica, 11397 County Road 23, Blair, NE 68008. The company commenced on October 15, 2019.
Vlaštovka Farma, LLC
Michele J. Lastovica,
Registered Agent
11397 County Road 23
Blair, NE 68008
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, October 25, November 1, and November 8, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.