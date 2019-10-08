PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

UDOM USA, Inc., whose registered agent is Naree Pankey and registered office is 12976 County Road 36, Blair, Nebraska 68008, was formed on October 1, 2019 to engage in any lawful business. The corporation has authorized 10,000 shares of capital stock.

Thomas E. Whitmore, Incorporator

Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, October 8, 15, and 22 2019.

