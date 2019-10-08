PUBLIC NOTICE
Whitmore Law Office LLC
7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
UDOM USA, Inc., whose registered agent is Naree Pankey and registered office is 12976 County Road 36, Blair, Nebraska 68008, was formed on October 1, 2019 to engage in any lawful business. The corporation has authorized 10,000 shares of capital stock.
/s/
Thomas E. Whitmore, Incorporator
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, October 8, 15, and 22 2019.
