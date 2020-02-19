PUBLIC NOTICE
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF
ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Trish Kyllo, L.L.C. (the “Company”) has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The designated office of the Company is 26522 County Road 28, Arlington, Nebraska 68002. The registered agent of the Company is Trisha Kyllo, 26522 County Road 28, Arlington, Nebraska 68002. The company was formed on January 3, 2020.
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, February 18, 25, and March 3, 2020.
