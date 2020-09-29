PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned have filed Certificate of Organization of a limited liability company, the name of which is The Demo Guys LLC. The address of the initial registered office is 1070 James Dr., Blair NE 68008 and the name of the agent is John McCaig. The address of the initial designated office is 1070 James Dr, Blair, NE 68008. The general nature of the business is to engage in any lawful purpose. The company commenced on 09/14/2020 and shall be purpetual. The affairs of the limited liability company are to be conducted by the members.
The Demo Guys LLC
James McCaig, Member
