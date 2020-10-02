PUBLIC NOTICE

 

Entity Name:

Sharp Stripes Lawn & Landscape LLC

Designated Office:

978 N 25th Ave.

Blair, NE 68008

Registered Agent Name and Address:

Registered Agents Inc

530 S. 13th St

Ste 100 Lincoln, NE 68508

Single Member Managed By:

Seth Ferryman

978 N. 25th Ave.

Blair, NE 68008

Nature of Company:

Lawn Care, local service

ZNEZ                                                                                                    

ENT  10-2, 10-9, 10-16-20

