PUBLIC NOTICE
Entity Name:
Sharp Stripes Lawn & Landscape LLC
Designated Office:
978 N 25th Ave.
Blair, NE 68008
Registered Agent Name and Address:
Registered Agents Inc
530 S. 13th St
Ste 100 Lincoln, NE 68508
Single Member Managed By:
Seth Ferryman
978 N. 25th Ave.
Blair, NE 68008
Nature of Company:
Lawn Care, local service
ZNEZ
ENT 10-2, 10-9, 10-16-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.