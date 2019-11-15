PUBLIC NOTICE
FARNHAM & GRIFFIN, P.C., L.L.O.
220 North 89th Street, Suite 201
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
(402) 393-2555
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION OF
PLSL PROPERTIES, LLC
a Nebraska limited liability company
Notice is hereby given that PLSL Properties, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska, with its designated office at 3384 County Road 19, Arlington, Nebraska 68002. The address of the initial agent for service of process is Andrea M. Griffin, 220 N. 89th St., Suite 201, Omaha, NE 68114. The general nature of its business is to engage in and do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The company was organized and commenced on November 12, 2019. The period of duration of the company shall be perpetual. The affairs of the company are to be conducted by its Members pursuant to the terms of the Operating Agreement.
Published in the Enterprise Friday, November 15, 22, and 29, 2019.
