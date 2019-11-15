PUBLIC NOTICE

FARNHAM & GRIFFIN, P.C., L.L.O.

220 North 89th Street, Suite 201

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

(402) 393-2555

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION OF

PLSL PROPERTIES, LLC

a Nebraska limited liability company

Notice is hereby given that PLSL Properties, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska, with its designated office at 3384 County Road 19, Arlington, Nebraska 68002. The address of the initial agent for service of process is Andrea M. Griffin, 220 N. 89th St., Suite 201, Omaha, NE 68114. The general nature of its business is to engage in and do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The company was organized and commenced on November 12, 2019. The period of duration of the company shall be perpetual. The affairs of the company are to be conducted by its Members pursuant to the terms of the Operating Agreement.

ZNEZ

Published in the Enterprise Friday, November 15, 22, and 29, 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.