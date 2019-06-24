PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF
ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that The Country Oven, LLC, has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. Its initial designated office is located at 14896 County Road 24, Blair, NE 68008. Its initial registered agent for service of process is Pam Santos, 14896 County Road 24, Blair, NE 68008. The general nature of its business is to produce and sell baked goods. The limited liability company will commence upon filing.
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, June 18, 25 and July 2, 2019.
