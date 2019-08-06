PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice of Organization
Notice is hereby given that Squeek’s Garage, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska, with its initial designated office at 11688 County Road 36, Blair, NE 68008. The registered agent for service of process is Lucas Sahm, 11688 County Road 36, Blair, NE 68008. The general nature of its business is to engage in any lawful purpose. The limited liability company was organized and commenced on July 30, 2019, and its duration is perpetual.
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, August 6, 13 and 20, 2019.
