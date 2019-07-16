PUBLIC NOTICE
RICHARD A. DREWS
7018 North 102nd Circle
Omaha, NE 68122
NOTICE OF
ORGANIZATION
SMITH HAY & CATTLE, LLC, with its designated office at 4843 County Road 25, Kennard, NE 68034, gives notice that it filed a Certificate of Organization with the Secretary of State on July 5, 2019. The period of duration of the company shall be perpetual and the company may engage in any business or commercial activity, other than banking and insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized. The management of the company’s affairs is to be conducted by the members in accordance with the company’s Operating Agreement.
RICHARD A. DREWS, Organizer
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, July 16, 23 and 30, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.