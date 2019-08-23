PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF
ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Premier Emergency Preparedness, LLC a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, has been organized under the laws of the state of Nebraska, with its initial designated office at 1272 Deerfield Blvd APT 101, Blair, NE 68008. The initial agent for service of process of the Company is Legalinc Corporate Services Inc., 706 N. 129 Street, Suite 121 Omaha, NE 68154. The general nature of its business is to engage in any lawful purpose. The limited liability company was organized and commenced on July 17, 2019, and its duration is perpetual.
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, August 23, 30 and September 6, 2019.
