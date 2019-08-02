PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Papio Creek Trapping Supply, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, has been organized under the laws of the state of Nebraska, with its initial designated office at 18758 County Road 14, Blair, NE 68008. The initial agent for service of process is USCA, Inc., located at 1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE 68102.
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, August 2, 9 and 16, 2019.
