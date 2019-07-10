PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF
ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of the organization under the Laws of the State of Nebraska:
(1) HIGHLAND VIEW FARM, LLC;
(2) The registered office address: 2041 Arbor Circle, Blair, NE 68008;
(3) General nature of business to be transacted: Engage in any and all lawful business which limited liability company may be organized under Nebraska law;
(4) Time of Commencement: June 25, 2019, and has perpetual existence;
(5) The private property of the members shall not be subject to the payment of limited liability company debts to any extent whatsoever;
(6) The affairs and management of the company are to be conducted by Member Opal L. Jensen
BY_/s/ R. Bradley Dawson
R. Bradley Dawson #16818
Dawson Law Office
1020 South Dewey
North Platte, Nebraska 69101
308-221-6396
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, July 9, 16 and 23, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.