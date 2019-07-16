PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
1. The name of the limited liability company is Faded Plains LLC.
2. The address of the designated office of the company is 11096 County Road P29, Blair, NE 68008.
3. The general nature of the business is to engage in any lawful act or activities for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska.
4. The company came into existence on June 28, 2019, and the period of duration is perpetual.
5. The affairs of the company shall be conducted by its member/manager.
Andrea Dickerson, Member
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, July 16, 23 and 30, 2019.
