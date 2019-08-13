PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice of
Organization
Notice is hereby given that Bechtolt Consulting LLC (the “Company”) has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The designated office of the Company is 910 Skyline Drive, Blair, NE 68008. The registered agent of the Company is Jeff Bechtolt, 910 Skyline Drive, Blair, NE, 68008. The LLC was filed with the State of Nebraska July 1, 2019.
Published in the Enterprise Friday, August 9, 16 and 23, 2019.
