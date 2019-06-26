PUBLIC NOTICE

 

DREW LAW FIRM

P.C., LLO

P.O. Box 462

1612 Lincoln Street

Blair, Nebraska  68008

 

NOTICE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

B AND M NELSON REAL

ESTATE INVESTMENTS, LLC

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned has organized a limited liability company known as B AND M NELSON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS, LLC.  The address of the registered agent is Drew Law Firm P.C., LLO, 1612 Lincoln St., P.O. Box 462, Blair, Nebraska  68008.  The name of the initial registered agent is David V.  Drew.  The general nature of the business to be transacted by the Company is any authorized business activity.  The Company commenced on June 3, 2019 and has perpetual duration.  The affairs of the Company shall be conducted by its Manager. 

David V. Drew, Organizer

ZNEZ

Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, June 25, July 2 and 9, 2019.

