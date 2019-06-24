PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF
organization OF
andrew wolfe, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Andrew Wolfe, LLC (the “Company”) has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The Designated Office Address of the Company is 655 N. 6th Street, Arlington, Nebraska 68002. The Registered Agent of the Company is DDLG Business Services, Inc., 9500 West Dodge Road, Suite 100, Omaha, Nebraska 68114.
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, June 21, 28 and July 5, 2019.
