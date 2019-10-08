PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Oak Leaf Herbal LLC (the “Company”) has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The designated office of the Company is 2078 Colfax St, Blair, NE 68008. The registered agent of the Company is USCA, Inc., 1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE 68102. The general nature of the business will be to engage in the transaction of any or all lawful business, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The LLC was filed with the State of Nebraska September 05 2019.
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, October 8, 15, and 22, 2019.
