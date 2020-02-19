PUBLIC NOTICE
CERTIFICATE of ORGANZIATION
of
Leap Into Learning, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
1. Name of Company
The name of the limited liability company is Leap Into Learning, LLC.
2. Initial Designated Office
The street and mailing address of the initial designated office are: 11861 County Road P26, Blair, Nebraska 68008.
3. Initial Agent for Service of Process
The name of the company’s initial agent for service of process is: Jan Esteraich.
The street and mailing address of the company’s initial agent for service of process is as follows: 11861 County Road P26, Blair, Nebraska 68008.
4. Members
The initial member of the company is: Jan Esteraich
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has executed this Certificate of Organization on 2/5/2020.
/s/ Jan Esteraich
Jan Esteraich, Organizer
Company commenced on 02/06/2020.
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, February 18, 25, and March 3, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.