PUBLIC NOTICE

 

CERTIFICATE of ORGANZIATION

of

Leap Into Learning, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

1. Name of Company

The name of the limited liability company is Leap Into Learning, LLC.

2. Initial Designated Office

The street and mailing address of the initial designated office are: 11861 County Road P26, Blair, Nebraska 68008.

3. Initial Agent for Service of Process

The name of the company’s initial agent for service of process is: Jan Esteraich.

The street and mailing address of the company’s initial agent for service of process is as follows: 11861 County Road P26, Blair, Nebraska 68008.

4. Members

The initial member of the company is: Jan Esteraich

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has executed this Certificate of Organization on 2/5/2020.

/s/ Jan Esteraich

Jan Esteraich, Organizer

Company commenced on 02/06/2020.

ZNEZ

Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, February 18, 25, and March 3, 2020.

