Notice is given that the undersigned has organized a limited liability company known as 888 FOOD HALL, LLC with its initial designated office at 4297 Red Fox Lane, Ft. Calhoun, NE 68023. The initial agent for service of process of the company is Lance Wang, 4297 Red Fox Lane, Ft. Calhoun, NE 68023. The company commenced on August 16, 2019.
Lance Wang
Organizer
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, October 8, 15, and 22 2019.
