PUBLIC NOTICE

Limited Liability Company

Certificate of Organization

The name of the limited liability company is:

Colin Roberts Music, LLC

The address of the designated office is:

10141 Switchgrass Road

Blair, NE 68008

The name of the sole member is:

Colin Roberts

The name of its registered agent is Colin Roberts at:

10141 Switchgrass Road

Blair, NE 68008

Certificate of Acceptance of Appointment of Registered Agent:

I, Colin Roberts, hereby accept appointment as Registered Agent for the above named limited liability company.

/s/ Colin Roberts

Signature of Registered Agent

10/30/2019

Date

ZNEZ

Published in the Enterprise Friday, November 8, 15, and 22, 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.