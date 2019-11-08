PUBLIC NOTICE
Limited Liability Company
Certificate of Organization
The name of the limited liability company is:
Colin Roberts Music, LLC
The address of the designated office is:
10141 Switchgrass Road
Blair, NE 68008
The name of the sole member is:
Colin Roberts
The name of its registered agent is Colin Roberts at:
10141 Switchgrass Road
Blair, NE 68008
Certificate of Acceptance of Appointment of Registered Agent:
I, Colin Roberts, hereby accept appointment as Registered Agent for the above named limited liability company.
/s/ Colin Roberts
Signature of Registered Agent
10/30/2019
Date
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, November 8, 15, and 22, 2019.
