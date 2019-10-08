PUBLIC NOTICE
DREW LAW FIRM P.C., LLO
P.O. Box 462
1612 Lincoln Street
Blair, Nebraska 68008
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION OF CHRISTIANSEN MASONRY, LLC
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned has organized a limited liability company known as CHRISTIANSEN MASONRY, LLC. The address of the registered agent is Drew Law Firm P.C., LLO, 1612 Lincoln St., P.O. Box 462, Blair, Nebraska 68008. The name of the initial registered agent is David V. Drew. The general nature of the business to be transacted by the Company is any authorized business activity. The Company commenced on September 3, 2019 and has perpetual duration. The affairs of the Company shall be conducted by its Manager. The initial manager is Jay Christiansen.
David V. Drew, Organizer
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, October 8, 15, and 22 2019.
