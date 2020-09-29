PUBLIC NOTICE

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

SIDNERLAW

340 E. Military Ave., Ste. 1

Fremont, NE 68025-5097

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned have filed Certificate of Organization of a limited liability company, the name of which is Bibbers General Services LLC.  The name and address of the initial registered agent is Matthew Nelson, 6863 County Road 11, Arlington, NE 68002. The address of the initial designated office is 6863 County Road 11, Arlington, NE 68002.  The general nature of the business to be transacted is to engage in and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, available to a limited liability company under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The company commenced on September 23, 2020, and shall continue perpetually.  The affairs of the limited liability company are to be conducted by the members.

BIBBERS GENERAL SERVICES LLC

Matthew Nelson, Member

Cory Dunklau, Member

ZNEZ                                                                                                    

PT  9-29, 10-6, 10-13-20

