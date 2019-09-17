PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that “BOATS & HOES LLC”, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. Its initial designated office is located at 2644 County Rd 29, Kennard, NE 68034. Its initial registered office is located at 2644 County Rd 29, Kennard, NE 68034 and its registered agent at such address is Dale A Eurek. The general nature of its business is to engage in any lawful purpose. The limited liability company was organized and commenced on September 9, 2019, and its duration is perpetual.
Boats & Hoes LLC
By: Dale A. Eurek
2644 County Rd 29
Kennard, NE 68034
Organizer
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, September 17, 24 and October 1, 2019.
