NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILL CITY COUNCIL VACANCY BY APPOINTMENT
The City of Dunlap, Harrison County, Iowa, had a vacancy on the city council as of June 10, due to the resignation of Mark Klein. Pursuant to Section 372.13, (2), (a) of the Code of Iowa, notice is hereby given that the City Council of Dunlap, Harrison County, Iowa, intends to fill this vacancy by appointment during their next regular city council meeting that will be held at Dunlap City Hall at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. However, the electors of the City of Dunlap have the right to file a petition requiring that the vacancy be filled by a special election. If electors wish to require a special election, a valid petition requesting a special election must be filed with the city clerk within fourteen days after publication of this notice or within fourteen days after the appointment is made. If no such petition is filed, the appointment shall be for the period until the next pending election as defined in Section 69.12 of the Code of Iowa. Eligible electors of the City of Dunlap, Harrison County, Iowa, wanting to be considered for appointment should submit a request in writing to the city clerk’s office by 4:00 PM on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Meredith Van Houten, City Clerk of Dunlap
TDR 7-2-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.