NOTICE OF INCORPORATION OF SHEETS FARMS, INC.
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned has formed a Corporation under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The name of the Corporation is Sheets Farms, Inc. The address of the initial registered office is P.O. Box 462, 1612 Lincoln Street, Blair, Nebraska, 68008, and the initial registered agent is Gregory P. Drew. The purpose for which the Corporation is organized is to transact any and all lawful business for which corporations may be incorporated under the Nebraska Business Corporation Act.
The authorized capital stock of the Corporation is One Hundred (100) Shares of common stock with a par value of One Dollar ($1.00) per share. The Corporation commenced existence on the filing and recording of its Articles of Incorporation with the Secretary of State, and it shall have perpetual existence.
The affairs of the Corporation shall be conducted by a Board of Directors, President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer and such subordinate officers and agents as may be prescribed by the By-Laws.
Gregory P. Drew, Incorporator
Published in the Enterprise Friday, November 22, 29, and December 6, 2019.
