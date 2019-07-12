PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF
DISSOLUTION OF
Quality Home
Service CO.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Quality Home Service Co., a Nebraska corporation (“Corporation”), has filed Articles of Dissolution with the Nebraska Secretary of State on July 5, 2019, and the Corporation is in the process of voluntary dissolution. The terms and conditions of such dissolution are, in general, that all debts and obligations of the Corporation are to be fully paid and satisfied or adequate provision is to be made therefore. Daniel Stephens, President of the Corporation, will wind up and liquidate the Corporation’s business and affairs. The Corporation has no assets or liabilities as of the date hereof.
Published in the Enterprise Friday, July 12, 19 and 26, 2019.
