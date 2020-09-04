PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF AMENDMENTS
TO THE CERTIFICATE OF ORGANIZATION OF
SPRAY FOAM INSULATION AND FIREPROOFING, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Spray Foam Insulation and Fireproofing, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company first organized on May 24, 2018, has filed with the Nebraska Secretary of State an Amended Certificate of Organization as follows: amending its name to Pearson’s Spray Foam Insulation, LLC; amending its principal place of business to 560 North 23rd Street, Blair, NE 68008; and amending its designated office and agent to Chase T. Pearson, 560 North 23rd Street, Blair, NE 68008. Said Amended Certificate of Organization was made effective as of the date it was filed with the Secretary of State on August 20, 2020.
Chase T. Pearson, Member
ZNEZ ENT 9-4, 9-11, 9-18-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.