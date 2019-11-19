PUBLIC NOTICE
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
The State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation (NDOT) is issuing this Request for Proposal (RFP), #R11-20, for the purpose of selecting a pre-qualified contractor to provide Right-of Way Mowing Services for NDOT, District 2.
Those interested in bidding on this proposal may view the Prequalification information and the Request for Proposal (RFP) #R11-20 at the Nebraska Department of Transportation website:
http://dot.nebraska.gov/business-center/business-opp/pre-maint/. A copy of the RFP may be obtained from the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Written questions are due no later than December 9, 2019, and should be submitted via e-mail to ndot.OperationsProcurement@nebraska.gov.
Sealed proposals from pre-qualified contractors must be received in the Nebraska Department of Transportation, PO Box 94759, Lincoln, NE 68509-4759 on or before January 8, 2020, 3:00 P.M. CDT at which time the opening of the proposals will be public and the contractors will be announced.
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, November 19, 26, and December 3, 2019.
